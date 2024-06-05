NBA Draft: Kings Take Sharpshooter in New Mock Draft
The Sacramento Kings are fully focused on the 2024 NBA Draft after finalizing some contract drama with head coach Mike Brown last week. Sacramento holds the 13th overall pick after the team fell out of the NBA playoffs and retained a lottery-protected pick that was originally sent to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Kings can take a few routes with their pick but the decision depends on who general manager Monte McNair wants to target in free agency this summer. If sixth man Malik Monk hits the road, the Kings could take an elite guard to replace his presence. If Monk stays, the team could opt to improve defensively or draft a big man who can stretch the floor.
In David Cobb's newest mock draft for CBS, he sees the Kings selecting German-born Tristan da Silva from the University of Colorado. Da Silva, 23, was one of the best shooters in college basketball this past season.
Carrying a 39.5 three-point percentage in his senior season, da Silva averaged 16 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-foot-8 wing can defend multiple positions on the floor and showed his two-way ability on the big stage during this year's March Madness.
Da Silva put up a 20-point performance and two 17-point performances in three March Madness games, outscoring his season average while helping lead his team to the Sweet Sixteen. Many mocks don't have da Silva going this early off the board, but he could be a good fit in Sacramento.
To defend his choice, Cobb wrote about why da Silva could fit into Mike Brown's team (via CBS):
Da Silva may be able to offer early help to a Sacramento team that is in compete-now mode. The 23-year-old earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior at Colorado while showing his two-way chops. The sharpshooting forward hit 9-of-16 attempts from beyond the arc during the Buffaloes' three NCAA Tournament games as scouts paid close attention.- David Cobb, CBS
The NBA Draft is just over three weeks away as teams prepare to select the faces of the future. In Sacramento, anyone could step into a rotation that needs help heading into the 2024-25 season.
