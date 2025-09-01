NBA Expert Predicts Russell Westbrook's Contract With Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have been a topic of discussion throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, headlining rumors as they are connected to several top free agents. Throughout the summer, the Kings have been linked to players like Ben Simmons and Jonathan Kuminga, but the most notable has been Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook, a future Hall of Fame point guard, is well past his 2017 NBA MVP prime, but has proven that he can still make an impact. Last season with the Denver Nuggets, despite being counted out by most fans and a majority of the media, Westbrook continued to find ways to help the team win games, even in the postseason.
Now, however, Westbrook is sitting in unrestricted free agency, and the only team that has reported interest in the 36-year-old guard is the Kings.
Sacramento's interest in Westbrook
The most recent report of where Westbrook stands among the NBA's free agency market comes from NBA insider Jake Fischer, who says that the 17-year-old veteran will likely either sign with the Kings or enter the 2025-26 season without a home.
“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.”
While this does not guarantee that Westbrook will sign with the Kings, it does seem likely. Of course, more recent reports reveal that the Kings first want to trade away a guard to make space for Westbrook, and the most likely candidate for that seems to be Devin Carter. While it remains unknown whether or not the Kings will part with Carter to make space for Westbrook, it is certainly a possibility.
What would Westbrook's contract look like?
Of course, since the Kings are signing Westbrook in free agency, there is a question about what his contract would look like. There has been recent talk that Westbrook wants more than the veteran minimum on his next deal, but that seems like the most likely scenario.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently predicted that the Kings will sign Westbrook to a two-year minimum deal with a second-year player option.
"The Sacramento Kings stand out as his obvious next home, as they need a point guard to back up Dennis Schröder," Pincus wrote. "Prediction: Westbrook signs a two-year minimum deal with a player option in Sacramento."
Considering the Kings could be the only team that is interested in Westbrook, it would be hard for him to demand more than the minimum, but players have certainly done it before. Of course, nothing seems set in stone, but Westbrook signing with the Kings seems like a likely scenario.