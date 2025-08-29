Kings Must Make One Move Before Signing Russell Westbrook
The Sacramento Kings have had a polarizing 2025 NBA offseason, headlined by the addition of veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. While many fans have been upset that this was the biggest move the team has made this summer, there have been a few promising signs from the franchise's new-look front office.
For starters, the Kings drafted Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, both of whom have the potential to be high-impact players in Sacramento.
Another positive sign is that the Kings have made it clear that they will not trade away any player for less than their perceived value. Stars like DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk continue to be thrown into trade rumors, but the Kings are not willing to ship them away for less of a return than they feel like they deserve.
One big move left in store?
The Kings have been linked to free agent point guard Russell Westbrook for most of the offseason, but as we approach September, the future Hall of Famer remains unsigned. The Kings are reportedly the only team that is still interested in Westbrook, making his options heading into the 2025-26 season severely limited.
However, if the Kings sign Westbrook, they reportedly want to make a trade first to clear up their backcourt. The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that the Kings will not sign Westbrook unless they make that trade.
"More specifically, the odds of a Russell Westbrook signing go up if they know they’re completely out on Kuminga (though they aren’t expected to make that move unless they can make room in the rotation by trading a guard)," Amick wrote.
Who could the Kings trade?
The most obvious candidate for a potential trade to clear up the backcourt is Devin Carter. The 23-year-old guard is coming off an injury-ridden rookie campaign that held him to just 36 appearances. While Carter does have the potential to be a factor on both ends of the court, it will be hard for him to get the opportunities to grow in Sacramento.
Another trade candidate for the Kings is Malik Monk, although recent reports suggest that the team is not shopping him anymore, despite searching for trades earlier in the offseason. If the Kings were able to trade Monk, they would have by now, but it seems like his limited market is not worth parting ways yet.
The rest of the Kings' guard rotation is far too unlikely to get traded, as Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, and Zach LaVine all seem to have a secured spot on the team heading into the 2025-26 season.
Of course, this means that Carter is the only realistic trade candidate for the Kings at this point, so if the team is serious about signing 36-year-old Russell Westbrook, it looks like the second-year guard will be on the move.