NBA Expert Reveals 5 Trade Destinations for Domantas Sabonis
The Sacramento Kings are entering a busy 2025 offseason, and new general manager Scott Perry is expected to come in and make big changes.
The Kings are coming off a severely underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, finishing in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season after snapping a 16-year drought.
There have been reports from The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick about Kings star Domantas Sabonis looking to "seek clarity" from the organization this offseason, and the three-time All-Star could be the biggest domino to fall in Sacramento.
If Sabonis does not feel the Kings are heading in the right direction, where would he go? Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley revealed five top landing spots for Sabonis if the Kings look to trade him this offseason.
Buckley outlined the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns as trade destinations for Sabonis.
Of course, Sabonis is a valuable piece in Sacramento, so any potential trade heavily relies on what the other team has to offer. We can take a look at the potential assets that these five teams could throw in a trade for Sabonis.
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets, coming off a 19-win season, are poised to have a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and could look to jumpstart their process back to being competitive. If the Hornets were to acquire Sabonis, they would likely be looking to pair him with star point guard LaMelo Ball, rather than complete a star swap.
The Hornets' most valuable assets in a trade offer for Sabonis would be Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Josh Green, and future first-round draft picks.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons finally won their first playoff game since 2008, but could now be looking to take their team to the next level. Pairing All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham with Sabonis would be an interesting move, but it could certainly work.
The Pistons would likely center their trade offer around Jalen Duren with multiple first-round picks attached or Jaden Ivey.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies potentially having interest in Sabonis is a wild idea, and a trade between the two teams could get crazy. With Grizzlies star Ja Morant possibly on the trade block this offseason, is this the trade where Memphis moves on from him? Or would they want to acquire Sabonis to play alongside Morant?
Most likely, the Grizzlies would want the latter and would center a trade offer around Desmond Bane and a couple of their young assets; Potentially Zach Edey, Vince Williams Jr., or GG Jackson II.
Orlando Magic
The Magic have been in the market for an offensive star for a while, and Sabonis could be their guy. The Magic have consistently had one of the league's best defenses, so adding an offensive-minded center to pair alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner would build a talented trio, but they would still have major shooting concerns.
The top asset that Orlando would throw in this deal would likely be Anthony Black, while guys like Cole Anthony or Wendell Carter Jr. would be interesting pairings alongside future draft capital.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns are in some trouble this offseason with huge contracts like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal on their hands, making any potential trade difficult. Of course, there have been plenty of rumors about a Durant trade this summer, but would Sacramento be the landing spot for him?
A Sabonis-for-Durant swap would be very unlikely, so a third team would certainly get involved to help the Suns potentially acquire Sabonis.
Of course, Sabonis' trade value across the league is uncertain, and it is likely that no other team values him as much as the Kings do. Any return the Kings might get in a potential Sabonis trade would likely feel underwhelming, unless a rival team is truly compelled by the idea of acquiring a playmaking big man.