NBA Expert Reveals the Kings' Top Three Offseason Trade Targets
The Sacramento Kings have won two consecutive games to improve to 30-28 on the season, but still sit in an awkward position at tenth place in the Western Conference. The Kings have a load of talent with a core of Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Keon Ellis, but they have still been lackluster.
If the Kings are to miss the playoffs again, they will certainly have to rethink their process moving forward. Whether they completely retool the roster or make slight changes, the Kings will have big decisions to make if they fall short again this year.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley imagined the top three trade targets for the Kings this offseason, as they desperately look to fill their gaping hole at the point guard position.
Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans
Dejounte Murray, 28, has proven to be an elite talent in the NBA but has struggled to stay healthy. Murray suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon last month, so any future move for him would be a risk.
The Pelicans traded for him in the 2024 offseason, as Murray averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.0 steals through 31 games to start his New Orleans tenure. Murray had a few strong years with the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks, but his floor spacing would likely be an issue in Sacramento.
As a defender and playmaker, Murray would be a solid option for Sacramento, but he will be entering the second season of a four-year, $114 million in 2025-26. Murray is undoubtedly a premier talent, but as he comes off the second serious injury of his career, it would be a risky move.
Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball is the only true point guard on this list, and as he still recovers from an injury that sidelined him for two full seasons, it would be a risky move to take a shot on him. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals through 34 games this season, and recently signed a two-year, $20 million extension to stay in Chicago.
Ball is an elite playmaker and defender and shot 42.3% from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 season before getting injured. Ball would be ideal as a backup point guard until they could be sure about his health, but getting him to run the second unit would still be a good move for the Kings.
Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors
This is where things get interesting. Even though it has been three years since the Kings traded Buddy Hield to the Pacers, neither party seems ready for a reunion. Sure, Hield's talents would be a great addition to Sacramento, but even then, the 32-year-old sharpshooter is getting streakier every year.
Hield is averaging 11.6 points per game this season, shooting just 37% from beyond the arc. The Kings would have to be extremely desperate to search for a reunion with Hield, but his shooting ability would be a good piece to have in Sacramento's second unit.
