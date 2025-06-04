NBA Fans React to Potential Miami Heat, DeMar DeRozan Trade
The Sacramento Kings are expected to be gearing up for a busy 2025 offseason after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, and six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan seems like the most likely piece to go.
DeRozan, 35, is coming off his 16th season in the NBA, but could be on the move after just one year in Sacramento. This season, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with 47.7/32.8/85.7 shooting splits, showing he still has some gas left in the tank. However, the gas is certainly running out, which is why he likely wants to find a new team that is more competitive.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that he expects the Kings to test the trade market for DeRozan this offseason, and names the Miami Heat as a team to watch for.
"The Kings are expected to gauge the market for DeRozan this summer, sources said," Siegel wrote. "...For years, the Miami Heat have been labeled as a prime destination for DeRozan, and he will once again be viewed as a plausible target for Pat Riley's team."
The Heat could certainly look to add a veteran scorer like DeRozan on the wing, building a solid core of DeRozan, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo to help them compete in a weaker Eastern Conference.
DeRozan's trade value is certainly limited, so it would make sense for Miami to take a chance on two years of the veteran forward as they try to be competitive again. Many fans took to social media to react to a potential DeRozan trade to the Heat.
"Then what was the point of getting rid of Jimmy Butler who is the exact same age as DeMar?" one fan questioned.
"It’s totally gonna happen omg," a fan predicted.
"After the year he had in Sacramento, i think he’s well past his prime," another fan said.
"That makes a lot of sense. Midrange assassin paired with a great rim protector and 3pt sniper," a fan replied.
"Trading for DeRozan to still be mediocre doesn’t sound like a good idea," another fan commented.
If the Kings were to make a significant move this offseason, it would be trading away DeRozan, and a team like the Heat certainly seems like a reasonable destination. While this would not be the big move many Heat fans would likely hope for, it would be a low-risk trade that could certainly benefit them in the short term.