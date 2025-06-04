Celtics, Heat Linked to 6x NBA All-Star
The Sacramento Kings have plenty of roster decisions to make before next season following two straight years of disappointing play that resulted in zero playoff basketball.
Before the 2024-25 season tipped off, the Kings made a bold trade for veteran wing DeMar DeRozan in an attempt to bolster the team's offensive productivity. Even though he posted decent numbers, his efforts were nowhere near enough to carry the Kings to the postseason.
Now that Doug Christie has officially earned the head coach title, the Kings may have a different roster vision for next season. The question becomes: Is DeRozan included in Sacramento's future?
A new report from Brett Siegel with ClutchPoints revealed that Sacramento will "gauge the market" for DeRozan this summer. Possible suitors include the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, two Eastern Conference powerhouses.
"The Kings are expected to gauge the market for DeRozan this summer, sources said," wrote Siegel. "Since DeRozan will make $24.7 million during the 2025-26 season, his scoring production on an affordable contract will draw a level of intrigue from teams seeking a proven star and not wanting to tie themselves down long-term."
"For years, the Miami Heat have been labeled as a prime destination for DeRozan, and he will once again be viewed as a plausible target for Pat Riley's team. It is also possible that the Boston Celtics could express interest in a player like DeRozan to try and replicate Jayson Tatum's lost production after the All-NBA First Team forward suffered a torn Achilles in the playoffs."
"Unlike Sabonis, whom the organization doesn't have an interest in moving at this time, a trade involving DeRozan this offseason is believable. Then again, [Scott] Perry won't trade the Sacramento veteran just for the sake of doing so."
As Siegel mentioned, the Heat have had rumored interest in DeRozan for a long time now. Now that he's entering his 17th year in the league, there's little time left for Miami to get DeRozan on their roster while he still has juice in the tank.
Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. His shooting percentage hit a seven-year low, but his 32.8% three-point rate was still solid for a guy who's never been known for his sharpshooting ability.
The Celtics would be a super intriguing buyer, especially when you look at what they could offer Sacramento. The Kings likely couldn't pull off Jaylen Brown, but could aim for players like Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday if they wanted.
DeRozan is entering the second season of a three-year, $74 million deal that he signed when he landed in Sacramento. The Celtics have Porzingis, White, and Holiday all on deals worth a similar number. The two could make a deal if Boston wants a temporary Tatum replacement for next season.
The Heat have forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Terry Rozier on similar contracts to DeRozan's. The Kings are in need of a point guard, making Rozier an intriguing option if the team wants a veteran ball handler.