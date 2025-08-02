NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan Appearance Amid Rumors
The Sacramento Kings have certainly been looking to make upgrades this offseason, and while they have fallen short so far, there is still time for changes. Of course, the Kings added veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons, marking their most significant move of the summer, but a bigger name could be on the way soon.
The Kings have had a strong interest in future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, even after adding Schroder to be their new starter. New general manager Scott Perry is still looking to add another ball-handler to help in that department, and Westbrook could be their short-term solution.
The Kings and Westbrook reportedly have mutual interest, as Sacramento gives the veteran guard a chance to be closer to home, but it is obviously not the right destination if he is looking to compete for a championship. At this point, Westbrook is likely weighing his priorities, but the Kings will certainly be a top option when it comes time to decide.
At an LA Sparks game recently, Westbrook was seen talking to Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan, and their appearance together sparked plenty of conversations.
Via Ben Geffner: "Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan talking at halftime of Sparks vs Aces.
Westbrook’s been linked to the Kings as a primary free agent target. If he signs this offseason, the two would join forces in Sacramento."
"Teammates soon," one fan predicted.
"I mean, they’ve been friends for 25 years," another fan said as a reality check.
"Shams might as well make the tweet now," a fan posted.
"Westbrook and DeRozan at the Los Angeles Sparks game, yea he's a Sacramento King soon," one fan said.
Westbrook, 36, spent last season with the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. While Westbrook is well past his prime, the 2017 NBA MVP still has some gas left in the tank, finishing top seven in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting for each of the past two seasons.
Westbrook to Sacramento is far from a done deal, and talking to DeRozan is certainly not a real indicator of his free agency destination, but it should get some fans excited about the possibility of two potential future Hall of Famers teaming up on the Kings next season, despite their age.