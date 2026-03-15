What is Fueling the Sacramento Kings' Offensive Surge?

Despite being severely understaffed for much of the season, the Sacramento Kings have recently shown signs of life on the offensive end. Over the past stretch of games, Sacramento has generated points at a much higher rate, regularly pushing past the 110-point mark and occasionally erupting for bigger scoring nights.

The team’s improved execution has been noticeable even in difficult circumstances, as injuries and roster turnover have forced the Kings to rely heavily on veterans and young contributors alike. In one recent victory, Sacramento shot nearly 59 percent from the field and scored 118 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, a performance that highlighted just how efficient the offense can be when the ball is moving.

Even in losses, the Kings have shown offensive firepower, such as when they shot over 54 percent from the field while scoring 109 points against the Charlotte Hornets.

What is fueling this offensive surge?

A major reason for the recent surge has been the leadership and playmaking of veterans DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook. DeRozan continues to operate as a reliable half-court scorer, capable of getting to his spots in the mid-range while also drawing defenders and creating opportunities for teammates.

Westbrook, meanwhile, has taken on the role of facilitator, consistently pushing the pace and distributing the ball to open shooters and cutting big men. His ability to fill the stat sheet was on display when he recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Kings’ win over the Clippers. Together, the two veterans have helped stabilize an offense that earlier in the season struggled to find consistency.

Russell Westbrook now has the most triple-doubles by a player in their 18th season.



He passes LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/C0gHrj8Q6C — Real App (@realapp) March 15, 2026

The improved ball movement has also allowed Sacramento’s younger players and role players to thrive. Forwards and bigs like Maxime Raynaud and Precious Achiuwa have benefited from Westbrook’s playmaking and DeRozan’s gravity as a scorer, often finding themselves with easier looks near the rim.

Raynaud delivered a 23-point performance in the win over the Clippers, while Achiuwa added 25 points and 13 rebounds in the same game. Those contributions show how the offense is becoming more balanced, with multiple players capable of stepping up on any given night. The Kings’ recent success has come less from isolation scoring and more from efficient possessions and shared offensive responsibility.

Another encouraging sign has been the team’s improvement in half-court execution. Earlier in the season, Sacramento’s offense often relied on quick shots or individual creation, leading to inconsistent scoring.

Recently, however, the Kings have looked far more organized, running sets that generate quality looks through cuts, pick-and-roll actions, and inside-out ball movement. Even though the team averages around 110 points per game overall this season, the recent stretch suggests the offense may be finding a rhythm late in the year. The Kings are not just scoring more—they are doing so more efficiently and with better structure.

In the end, Sacramento’s offensive surge may not completely change the outcome of a difficult season, but it does provide a glimpse of what the team can build on moving forward. With veterans like DeRozan and Westbrook guiding the offense and younger players gaining confidence in the system, the Kings are showing they can still generate efficient offense even when shorthanded.

The recent stretch demonstrates that when Sacramento executes in the half-court and shares the ball, the offense can be productive and entertaining. If the team can carry this level of efficiency into next season, it could become a key foundation for future improvement. For now, the Kings’ recent scoring surge stands as a promising sign that their offensive identity may finally be taking shape.