NBA Fines Kings HC Mike Brown After Referee Altercation
The Sacramento Kings have lost four straight games, dropping to 8-10 early into the 2024-25 season. Just as things cannot get worse for the Kings, head coach Mike Brown receives a hefty fine in the mail.
Per Fox40's Sean Cunningham, the NBA is fining Brown $35,000 for a slight altercation he had with a referee in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Kings suffered a 108-103 home defeat against Brooklyn, as the Kings felt like the officials were favoring the Nets, and Mike Brown was not afraid to voice his frustrations.
Brown was assessed a technical foul after getting in the face of an official in Saturday's loss. A technical, $35,000 fine, no ejection, and no suspension is actually a pretty generous punishment for what Brown did.
The Kings extended Brown's contract this offseason, giving him a three-year, $30 million deal to keep him in Sacramento through the 2026-27 season. Since Brown took the Kings head coach opening in the 2022 offseason, he has led Sacramento to 48 wins and 46 wins in back-to-back years, resulting in a first-round exit and a play-in tournament exit.
After acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, the Kings have higher expectations for the 2024-25 season than they have had in two decades. Starting the season 8-10 and on a four-game losing streak is certainly not ideal for Brown's job security, but it is undeniable that the talented head coach has turned this franchise around.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!