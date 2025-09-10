NBA Insider Gives Russell Westbrook Reality Check Amid Kings' Interest
The NBA's free agency market has been very interesting throughout the 2025 offseason, with many guys who would be expected to get contracts having been forced to explore other routes, such as signing internationally.
Sacramento Kings free agent forward Trey Lyles is a perfect example of a veteran who many expected to have no trouble finding a new home within the NBA, but he recently signed with Real Madrid in Spain instead.
One of the biggest names on this summer's free agent market is Russell Westbrook, and even the nine-time NBA All-Star has yet to find a new home.
Kings' interest in Westbrook
The Kings have retained interest in Westbrook throughout free agency, but are reportedly the only team to do so. With training camp inching closer, the 36-year-old point guard would be expected to make a decision soon, but he could be out of options.
The Kings do not have any open roster spots and have a loaded guard room. The expectation is that they will trade away one of their guards to make room for Westbrook, not only on the roster, but in the guard rotation.
The Kings have seemingly been having trouble on the trade market, not being able to find new homes for Malik Monk or Devin Carter, so the chances of Westbrook coming to Sacramento are slimming down.
Could Westbrook jump overseas?
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently gave another update on Sacramento potentially bringing in Westbrook, but also hit the veteran point guard with a reality check that he could have to explore other paths.
"Until Sacramento can make a move, and they've talked about Malik Monk trades all summer, but now it seems more likely that Devin Carter would potentially be moved to create flexibility to bring in Russell Westbrook. At this point in time, I don't know of another landing spot for Russell Westbrook in the NBA," Fischer said.
"And you're seeing veterans like Trey Lyles go overseas and sign with Real Madrid. Now, Russell Westbrook is a much different caliber of player than Trey Lyles or Lonnie Walker, but we've seen a lot of veterans recognize what their earning potential is in the NBA and go surpass it elsewhere."
In the public's eye, Westbrook should have been signed to a new team when free agency first started, but the former NBA MVP still sits on the open market with minimal interest.
"If there was an option for Russell Westbrook to have a deal in the NBA above the veteran minimum, he would've signed already," Fischer continued. "...Until the Kings create the space to bring him into that backup point guard capacity behind Dennis Schroder, that we know Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry has wanted, we're waiting for a Russell Westbrook home."
At this point in his career, it seems more likely that Westbrook would either retire or go into the 2025-26 season unsigned than make the jump overseas, but that does not mean it is not a possibility. Westbrook is undoubtedly taking his time weighing his options, and for his sake, we can hope the Kings clear up a roster spot so that the future Hall of Famer can have an NBA home.