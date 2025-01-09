NBA Media Reacts to Sacramento Kings Breakout Guard
After six straight losses, the Sacramento Kings are back on the upswing with five consecutive wins. While Domantas Sabonis has continued his career-best season, Malik Monk continues to get better and better, and DeMar DeRozan hits contested clutch buckets, one player stands out for the Kings' recent surge up the standings: Keon Ellis.
Ellis has been a fan favorite in Sacramento since the day he was signed as an undrafted free agent. With a high defensive ceiling, he used a two-way contract and time between the Sacramento and Stockton Kings to prove he belonged in the NBA before his two-way contract was converted to a standard NBA contract last season.
The love and appreciation for Ellis has always been there in Sacramento, but especially took off last year when Monk and Kevin Huerter went down with injuries and the then second-year pro was thrust into a more prominent role.
The Kings' defensive rating dropped from 116.5 to 108.6 after Ellis permanently joined the rotation to end the season. That's about the same difference as the gap between the 23rd and top-ranked defenses last season.
Similar trends are showing up this year in Sacramento. The Kings have a defensive rating of 112.5 this season, but over their five-game winning streak, that number plummets to 106.1.
Non-coincidentally, over the five-game stretch, Ellis has played 32.9 minutes per game, compared to 19.7 minutes per contest (and two DNPs) through the first 32 games of the season.
Ellis falling out of the rotation was one of the biggest question marks surrounding Mike Brown's tenure in Sacramento this season. He was widely seen as one of the most impactful players on the rosters but struggled to find a consistent role on the court under Brown.
Ellis' standard numbers don't jump off the page at 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks, but he is consistently making winning plays, as shown by his tenacious defense against the Miami Heat in the double-overtime victory.
The Kings have a net rating of +10.7 in the 756 Ellis has played this season, compared to -2.8 in his 1,045 minutes off the court. That 13.5 difference leads the team by a wide margin, with Domantas Sabonis second at +8.9 and Monk third at 4.9.
Throw in his 41.7% shooting from deep this season, and it's no wonder the Kings are winning his minutes by such a wide margin.
After that great performance against the Heat, Ellis got his usual love from Sacramento fans, but others around the league took note of his play as well.
Via Keith Smith: "Keon Ellis is a menace on defense. You can't defend Miami well if you can't handle countless DHO actions. Loved Ellis trailing back up to the ballhandler here to force the turnover from Tyler Herro."
Via Sam Vecenie: "Good to see that somebody in the Kings organization has finally figured out that playing Keon Ellis is an obvious good decision. Has been good the whole year when he's gotten minutes."
Keith Smith of Spotrac and Sam Vecenie from The Athletic are just two examples of national media taking note of the young guard's strong play. With defensive highlights on a nightly basis, Ellis' notoriety will only go up, especially if the Kings keep winning.
It's felt like Keon Ellis has been Sacramento's best-kept secret over the last three years. Like the hidden gem restaurant you frequent when you need a comfort meal, or your favorite local coffee shop on a chilly morning. But then the restaurant gets discovered and new locations open up, letting more and more people enjoy the great food.
That's what this breakout for Ellis feels like, at least to me, a Sacramento native. Kings fans and local media have been yelling from the rooftops how effective he is, and it seems like people are finally hearing our cries.
