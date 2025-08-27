NBA Mock Trade: Kings Balance Out Roster in Deal With Nuggets
News around the Sacramento Kings has gone nearly silent, with the Jonathan Kuminga front appearing to be on hold, and Malik Monk looking more and more likely to return for another season. While rumors are quiet, that doesn't mean that we couldn't get a surprise trade as the Kings still have a drastic need to balance out their roster.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley detailed trade ideas for every team's best trade asset, and one of the trades involving the Kings would do wonders to balance out the team going into the season.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets Receive: Devin Carter, 2027 second-round pick (via CHO)
For the Kings, trading Carter for wing depth feels like a no-brainer. They have too many guards on their roster as is, and that's before the potential signing of Russell Westbrook, which still feels like a likely outcome this offseason.
Carter averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 37.0% shooting from the field and 29.5% from three last season. Those numbers are low, even for a rookie, but Carter did have a solid final stretch of the season where he showed promise.
He has the defensive motor to be an extremely disruptive defender, and is a great rebounder for a guard, but his path to rotational minutes feels non-existent for his sophomore season with the roster as-is.
But there would be an opening for Carter to make an impact on the Nuggets, and more importantly, Carter could do so as a cheap contract for the next three seasons.
Watson has shown growth over his first three years in the league, but has just one more year left on his rookie contract before he gets a (likely) raise on his next deal. Buckley noted just that in his write-up about the trade.
"Moreover, they know both he and Christian Braun need new deals between now and next offseason, and they probably don't have the funds to pay both. And if they're forced to choose between them, there wouldn't be a debate—Braun is the clear keeper of the two."
For the Kings, bringing in Watson would immediately help by adding another wing player who can play either the three or the four spot to back up Keegan Murray. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-0 wingspan, Watson fits the player archetype that the Kings have desperately needed for years.
He's also more polished on the defensive side of the ball than offensively, which would also help balance out the Kings' lineups, which are currently offense-heavy.
Watson averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and a great 1.4 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 24.4 minutes per game. He shot 47.7% from the field and 35.5% from three. His three-point shot is still a work in progress, but his percentage and volume both rose in his third year compared to his second.
It's the type of move that could set the Kings up for long-term success. Watson is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason, giving Perry and Sacramento more control over his future and ability to retain him. Watson may not be a starting wing, but through three years, he looks like a bench wing at worst, which is something the Kings always seem to struggle to find.