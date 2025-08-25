What the Latest Malik Monk Trade Report Means for the Kings
The Sacramento Kings have been a topic of conversation throughout the entire NBA offseason, largely due to their consistent interest in some of the league's most polarizing players.
The Kings continue to show interest in three of the NBA's top free agents, with Jonathan Kuminga, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons being thrown around in Sacramento rumors, but none of those players are guaranteed to help the team win.
The Kings, over the past couple of years, have gotten off track from what made them so special during the 2022-23 season. Since then, the Kings have not made the playoffs and have somehow gotten worse, despite having star talents like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine on the team.
Kings rumors continue
The Kings have been reported as the only team in the NBA that is interested in free agent point guard Russell Westbrook, but there was recent talk about the Kings trading away Malik Monk to bring him in.
While there is no doubt that the Kings have explored trades for Monk this offseason, there are questions to ask about why they would trade away their talented sixth man to bring in Westbrook. Sure, they need to open up a roster spot to sign any free agent, but Terence Davis' contract is non-guaranteed, making that decision simple.
Despite the recent chatter about a Monk trade, NBA insider Marc Stein gave Kings fans exactly what they wanted to hear. The team is reportedly not shopping Monk, and his trade market is not correlated with the potential Westbrook signing.
"After Sacramento explored various trade scenarios earlier this summer involving Malik Monk, league sources say that the Kings are not actively engaged in such trade talks now," Stein wrote. "The Kings have maintained an interest in unsigned free agent Russell Westbrook, sources say, but I'm told that they have indeed explored the possibility of creating a backcourt opening for Westbrook by other means rather than dealing Monk."
What this means for the Kings
Monk was also included in the most recent sign-and-trade offer for Golden State Warriors free agent Jonathan Kuminga, as the Kings have likely been shopping him for weeks, so Stein's new report means a couple of things. One, Monk's trade value was not as high as new general manager Scott Perry was hoping. Two, even though Perry has been shopping Monk, the standout guard still means a lot to the franchise.
There are many reasons why it does not make much sense to trade Monk, simply to open up a roster spot for Westbrook, but the Kings could be worried about having too many guards. If the Kings were able to trade Monk away for a better forward option, then they would have done it, but it is clear that those offers were not on the table.
If the Kings are seriously looking to trade Monk, they cannot expect a glorious package in return. While Monk being a fan-favorite does not keep him out of trade talks, it does help the franchise make sure they cannot lose him for scraps. The idea of keeping Monk and bringing in Westbrook is not super appealing, especially since the team still needs to find minutes for younger guards like Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, and Devin Carter, but they would at least bring some excitement.