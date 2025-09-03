NBA Mock Trade: Kings Send Malik Monk to Eastern Conference Contender
The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA throughout the 2025 offseason. Of course, the Kings have made some questionable moves, but they have also constantly been involved in certain trade and free agency rumors.
There has been a lot of talk around the Kings shopping some of their star players, and most recently, Malik Monk. The 27-year-old guard finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting two seasons ago, and followed it up by earning a starting spot for the first time during his Sacramento tenure.
Last season, Monk averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game with 43.9/32.5/86.5 shooting splits through 65 appearances and 45 starts. Monk has been one of Sacramento's most important players over the last three years, even earning a four-year, $78 million contract last offseason to stay with the franchise.
Could it be time to move on?
Monk is a beloved star in Sacramento, especially after staying with the team last summer instead of leaving in free agency for more money. However, the Kings could be looking to enter a new era. The Kings are likely looking to move on from Monk, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan whenever they can.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently proposed a trade idea that would send Monk to one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic.
Sacramento Kings receive: Anthony Black, Jett Howard
Orlando Magic receive: Malik Monk, 2031 first-round pick (via MIN)
Monk, 27, was linked to the Magic last offseason when he was expected to hit the open market, as the team looked for a score-first guard to boost their offense. This offseason, the Magic have already acquired Desmond Bane as an offensive-minded star, but could certainly use Monk to continue to help out in the scoring department.
In this deal, the Kings receive Anthony Black and Jett Howard, two promising young players. The Magic selected both players in the lottery in 2023, and while Howard has certainly fallen short of expectations, Black has shown very promising glimpses.
Last season, Black averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, and while his efficiency needs to improve, he could be the answer to Sacramento's long-term point guard problem.
Sure, Black is a great consolation prize for trading away Monk, but giving away an unprotected first-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the deal seems unnecessary. If the Kings could get a deal done centered around a Monk-for-Black swap, without giving up draft capital, then it would be ideal.
However, recent reports suggest the Kings are not looking to trade away Monk anymore, so this idea of sending him to Orlando could be redundant if the franchise is simply keeping him around.