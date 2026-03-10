Why Malik Monk Is Still One of the Best Sixth Men in the NBA

Even during a difficult season for the Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk continues to prove why he remains one of the most impactful sixth men in the NBA.

Sacramento’s backcourt rotation has shifted frequently throughout the year, and Monk’s role and playing time have often been inconsistent as the team searches for answers during a disappointing season. With several guards competing for minutes, Monk has sometimes been asked to lead the second unit and, on other nights, play a smaller role depending on matchups.

Despite those fluctuations, he continues to deliver the same explosive scoring and playmaking that have defined his career. Monk has long been one of the Kings’ most dynamic offensive weapons, capable of changing the pace of a game in a matter of minutes.

Malik Monk's recent outbursts

His recent performances have once again highlighted that ability. In Sacramento’s recent win over the Chicago Bulls, Monk erupted for 30 points and five assists while shooting 11-for-24 from the field in 31 minutes.

Just a few nights earlier against the New Orleans Pelicans, he finished with 18 points and four assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor in 30 minutes. Even in a shorter outing against the Phoenix Suns, Monk still managed 13 points and five assists in only 18 minutes of action.

Those three games alone show how quickly he can create offense, whether it’s attacking the rim, knocking down perimeter shots, or setting up teammates. When Monk is aggressive and involved in the offense, he remains one of the most dangerous guards on the floor.

What makes Monk valuable?

What continues to make Monk so valuable is that his impact goes beyond simply scoring. He has developed into one of Sacramento’s most creative playmakers, regularly creating opportunities in pick-and-roll situations and pushing the pace in transition.

His ability to handle the ball, attack defenses, and make quick decisions gives the Kings another offensive initiator when the offense stalls. That versatility allows him to thrive both as a starter and in his more natural role as the second-unit leader. Even when the team struggles to find consistency, Monk’s energy and athleticism continue to stand out every night.

At just 27 years old, Monk is still firmly in his prime and remains one of the league's most unique bench weapons. His freak athleticism, scoring bursts, and improved passing make him the type of player nearly every contender would love to have in their rotation. It is hard to believe that a player with his ability does not generate more discussion about value around the league, especially considering how many teams need instant offense off the bench.

Still, Sacramento has become the perfect home for Monk, and the organization understands the importance of his role on the roster. As long as the Kings want him in Sacramento, Malik Monk will always have a place with the team and will continue to be one of the NBA’s best sixth men.