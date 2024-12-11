NBA Mock Trade Sends Kings' De'Aaron Fox to Orlando Magic
The Sacramento Kings have built their franchise around the star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but one first-round exit and one play-in tournament exit in the last two years suggests their experiment might not be working.
The Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign with a 12-13 record, but Fox and Sabonis have been playing at an All-Star level. Fox is averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, on the verge of an All-NBA season that would make him eligible for a supermax contract extension.
Fox's co-star Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Does the Kings front office have to start thinking about trading one of their stars and building around the other?
With Fox expecting a massive extension next offseason, there is a chance that the Kings go ahead and blow it up rather than pay him. While that is not necessarily the best choice, it is possible.
Ishaan Bhattacharya of Fadeaway World crafted a mock trade that would send Fox to the Orlando Magic in return for a load of young talent and draft picks.
Sacramento Kings receive: Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, 2025 First-Round Pick (DEN), 2026 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2028 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2030 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2027 Second-Round Pick (ORL), 2027 Second-Round Pick (BOS)
Orlando Magic receive: De'Aaron Fox, Colby Jones
If the Kings are to deal Fox, a boatload of first-round picks would be the minimum return. Getting four first-round picks and two second-rounders from Orlando is certainly ideal, especially since the Kings have limited future draft capital.
This scenario also sends Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, and Jett Howard to Sacramento, an intriguing group of players.
Isaac, 27, is a 6-foot-10 defensive specialist, giving the Kings some much-needed wing depth. Black, 20, was the sixth-overall pick a year ago and has shown the potential to be a valuable point guard in the future with an improve jump shot. Howard, 21, was the 11th-overall pick in the same class as Black who came in as a sharpshooting prospect but has been mildly disappointing through two seasons.
This trade would brighten Orlando's future as a title contender tremendously, building a big four of Fox, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. This is quite the haul for the Magic to give up, but adding one of the league's top point guards would likely make it worth it for them, especially since 27-year-old Fox still fits their timeline.
Keep in mind that the Kings should not trade Fox. If they are choosing to build around anybody on the roster, Fox should be the only untouchable and they need to give him as much money as possible.
This hypothetical trade shows the type of package that Sacramento should get in return for any potential Fox deal, but the Kings should not be in a position to even listen to offers for their star point guard.
