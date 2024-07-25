NBA Rumor: Kings Are Still Interested in Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma
Despite making headlines by acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the Sacramento Kings could still be active on the trade market to add another star. Kings GM Monte McNair suggested that Sacramento is done making trades for now, but the right opportunity could draw them back out.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported from the Las Vegas Summer League that the Kings could still be targeting Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Even after landing DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls during free agency, Sacramento still holds interest in Kuzma as a legitimate trade target ahead of the 2024-25 season.- Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints
Kuzma, 29, has been linked to Sacramento since last offseason, but the Wizards' reported asking price for their leading scorer has been too steep. In his third season in the nation's capital, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game with 46.3/33.6/77.5 shooting splits.
The most obvious reason the Wizards are staying firm on their asking price for Kuzma is his team-friendly four-year contract worth $90 million. Kuzma will be making under $20 million by the 2026-27 season.
The Kings reportedly sent an offer to the Wizards centered around the 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft and other assets in exchange for Kuzma. Of course, the Wizards declined the offer, and the Kings selected promising rookie Devin Carter with the lottery pick.
The Kings have been linked to Kuzma all summer long, so the report that they are still interested in getting a deal done should surprise nobody. If the Kings acquire Kuzma, Sacramento would likely roll out an ultra-sized starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Kyle Kuzma, and Domantas Sabonis.
It would certainly be interesting to see Mike Brown experiment with Kuzma and DeRozan both in Sacramento and making a move for the Wizards forward could be what takes the Kings to the next level.
If Kuzma's price is not too steep for McNair and the Kings, it is not out of the picture for Kuzma to be in a Sacramento uniform before training camp.
