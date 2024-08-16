NBA Schedule Reveals Return Dates for Former Kings
The Sacramento Kings made a few moves this offseason that shipped away important role players. The most notable move by Sacramento was acquiring DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team sign-and-trade that sent Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs.
Barnes spent five seasons in Sacramento after the Kings traded for him during the 2018-19 season. Through 399 regular season games played with the Kings, Barnes averaged 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, but his greatest achievement was back-to-back 82-game seasons.
Barnes' availability was greatly appreciated during the two best Kings seasons of the last two decades. Still, as he moves on to San Antonio, he will serve as a veteran presence next to Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama, and a talented young core.
Barnes will make his return to Sacramento on December 1st, where Kings fans will also get to watch the 20-year-old French phenom at Golden 1 Center.
As part of the three-team blockbuster, the Kings sent backup wing Chris Duarte to Chicago, just one season after acquiring him in a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
In one season as a King, Duarte averaged 3.9 points per game but struggled to find a consistent spot in the rotation. Duarte will make his return to Sacramento on March 20th.
Another significant move by the Kings this offseason came on day two of the draft, as they shipped Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Jalen McDaniels.
While Vezenkov has transitioned his career back to the EuroLeague before getting the chance to put on a Raptors uniform, Mitchell is expected to be a valuable piece for the struggling team up North.
The Kings drafted Mitchell ninth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Through three seasons, Mitchell averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 assists per game, serving as a viable defensive-minded backup point guard.
Mitchell will return to Sacramento on November 6th, set up for his first career Golden 1 Center appearance without a Kings uniform.
