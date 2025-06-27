NBA Scout Boldly Compares New Kings Rookie to Zach Edey

I'm extremely bullish on Maxime Raynaud. I understand why he fell to pick #42 because of concerns about his defense. But he's just so skilled offensively. Can shoot it, attack closeouts, pass, and handle. Could end up one of the steals of the second round. A+ pick by the Kings. https://t.co/ZRmG9kMgwV pic.twitter.com/NNBKEmEVQ2