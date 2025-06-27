NBA Scout Boldly Compares New Kings Rookie to Zach Edey
Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry impressed many people in his first NBA Draft with the organization, and not just the fans. After drafting Nique Clifford with the No.24 pick on Wednesday, the Kings drafted Maxime Raynaud with the No.42 pick on Thursday. Sacramento then signed undrafted free agents Dylan Cardwell to a two-way contract and Isaac Nogués Gonzalez to an Exhibit 10 contract after the draft concluded.
The general consensus around the league is that Perry should be wearing a toque, because he cooked. All four moves are garnering praise from fans, pundits, scouts, and rival GMs alike. This is, of course, virtually uncharted territory for the Kings’ front office - and fanbase - to be in. Could it really be that the Kings did…well?
In particular, the selection of Maxime Raynaud in the second round is receiving rave reviews around the league. The 7-foot Frenchman was projected to go anywhere between 22nd and 30th in the draft by the majority of experts, so he is definitely considered to possess first-round talent. Getting him more than ten picks in the second round was a steal for Sacramento.
So much so, in fact, that one Western Conference scout compared Raynaud very favorably to two lottery picks from last year’s draft: Portland Trail Blazers’ center Donovan Clingan and Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. As reported by David Aldridge of The Athletic, the anonymous scout had this to say:
“Donovan Clingan went 7 last year, Zach Edey went 9. Other than Edey being bigger, Raynaud is more skilled than both of them put together.”
High praise, indeed. Raynaud has the skillset and maturity (he is 22 and completed his senior season at Stanford) to be able to come in and contribute immediately for the Kings. He fits the mold of the coveted “big man who can shoot” that every team is looking for in today’s NBA. Raynaud averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game last season while shooting over 34% from three-point range.
Raynaud’s combination of scoring ability, rebounding, and shooting stroke put him in some elite company in his senior year. In the past 25 seasons, there have been only three major-conference players to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game while connecting on at least 50 three-pointers for the season. The first was Carmelo Anthony, the second was Kevin Durant, and the third was Maxime Raynaud.
Raynaud should get every opportunity to make an immediate impact in Sacramento. He fits the profile of the type of player every team needs. There are concerns that his skills on the defensive end of the floor are not as robust as they should be, and ultimately, this may be why he dropped as far as he did in the draft.
However, his length and shooting ability should put him on a path to contribute much quicker than most second-round picks, and even quicker than some of the players that were drafted ahead of him.