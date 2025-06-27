Breaking: Kings Sign 6-Foot-11 Center After 2025 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings continued their surge on Thursday night following the 2025 NBA Draft. After trading back into yesterday's first-round to draft Nique Clifford, they chose Maxime Raynaud with tonight's 42nd pick. And then quickly followed that up by signing defensive specialist Isaac Nogués Gonzalez.
But Scott Perry wasn't done for the night, as the Sacramento Kings intend to sign Dylan Cardwell to a two-way contract.
Cardwell played five seasons at Auburn, continuing Perry's trend of bringing in older players. The 23-year-old averaged 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks on 70% shooting from the field. He doesn't shoot the three, but is a force inside on both ends of the floor.
Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Cardwell joins Raynaud as another tall, long defender to pair with Domantas Sabonis. While Cardwell doesn't shoot the three, with Sabonis knocking down the deep ball last season should allow for the two to share the court if Cardwell works his way into the rotation.
It's clear that Scott Perry had a plan coming into this draft, and he seems to have executed it to perfection. He brought in four players who fit his mold and should help build the Kings identity going forward.
Cardwell may never make it to the Kings main roster (fingers crossed he does), but he's another piece for Doug Christie to work with, and fills the need for a shot-blocking big that the Kings have been lacking next to Sabonis. When it comes to two-way contracts, it's hard to ask for anything more than that.