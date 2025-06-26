NBA Fans React to Sacramento Kings Adding Nique Clifford in 2025 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings have been rumored to be moving into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft for weeks, but Kings fans are so used to the front office not making proper moves that expectations of a draft-night trade started to fall flat.
However, new general manager Scott Perry reminded fans that there is a new leader in town. Perry and the Kings reportedly completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the 24th pick in the draft, selecting Nique Clifford out of Colorado State.
Clifford, 23, is an older prospect, but he fits the Kings' timeline better than taking a chance on a project. The 6-foot-5 guard is coming off an incredible fifth collegiate year, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with 49.6/37.7/77.7 shooting splits.
Many fans and NBA analysts took to social media to react to Sacramento's newest rookie after the big trade.
"Nique Clifford will go down as one of the steals of the draft. Love this pick for the Kings," one analyst said.
"Nique Clifford is a great pick for the Kings. Not a point guard but he is a playmaker. A great connective piece. Do-it-all guy," another analyst said.
"Clifford got that gritty 3&D mold Sacramento loves," a fan replied. "Don’t be shocked if he’s part of the 9-man come spring."
"Don’t the kings already have Keon, DC and Malik? One of them are going to be on the move," another fan predicted.
"Shooting, defense, and length. No, Kings fans, you’re not dreaming. This regime understands where the league is going," Allen Stiles posted. "Nique Clifford is the model."
The Kings trading up for Clifford not only shocked many, but it was a great move. This was Perry's first roster addition since taking over as general manager, and it gives fans a sense of what direction the franchise is heading. A hint: it is heading in the right direction.