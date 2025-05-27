NBA Star Center Named 'Dream Trade Target' for Golden State Warriors
As the offseason continues for all but four teams in the NBA, the rumor mill and trade speculation continue to churn with option after option being thrown at the wall.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz put together a list of every team's three dream trade targets, and the Kings' list was, unsurprisingly, made up of three point guards. But there was a name that was brought up repeatedly for other teams: Domantas Sabonis.
While Sabonis was listed as a target for a few teams, the idea that stands out is his pairing with the Golden State Warriors. Swartz brings up Sabonis' rebounding and passing as a great fit next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, but it's the name he brings up who the Kings would likely get back in the trade that also stands out.
"Sabonis would be the perfect third star for the Golden State Warriors, even if it meant trading Draymond Green in order to get him."
Sabonis' fit on the Warriors is clear. He brings a similar passing skillset to Draymond Green, but he would also provide a more consistent scoring punch than Green. Sabonis averaged 19.1 on 59% from the field and 41.7% from three last season, compared to just 9.0 on 42.4% and 32.5% from Green.
The defense would take a hit, but the Warriors could lean more on Butler and role players to provide the defense they were getting from Green.
The fit for the Warriors may be clear, but Green's fit with the Kings is more of a question mark.
Sacramento is in the daunting middle tier of the league. Good enough to talk themselves into a playoff birth, but not good enough to truly compete. If the Kings want to lean into establishing a defensive identity and use that to propel up the standings, Green would certainly fit the bill. But as everyone knows, he's a player who comes with a lot of extra attention.
In theory, it makes a lot of sense. Pairing Zach LaVine and Malik Monk with defensive players in Green, Keon Ellis, and Keegan Murray would allow for a number of well-balanced lineups. But at best it's a short-term solution to stay relatively competitive, and at worst it's a move that blows up in the Kings face.
It's possible Sacramento could use the deal to focus more on asset and talent acquisition than the desire to bring in Green to help be on the roster for more than a short stop. Money wise, the duo of Green and Moses Moody works, and would infuse the Kings with another young wing to work into their future in Moody.
If they could then shop Green at the trade deadline or next offseason, they would be able to get a good jumpstart to adding assets to their treasure chest. But that's a risky move to take, as there's no guarantee Green will be a popular trade target in the future.