NBA Trade Idea Sends $186 Million Star to Lakers for Austin Reaves
Despite making a move for young superstar Luka Doncic at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers fell far short of expectations in this year's playoffs. Led by Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers still lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
After trading away Anthony Davis to acquire Doncic, the Lakers had a gaping hole in their frontcourt that ultimately cost them their season, and now their offseason priority is obvious. The Lakers desperately need a new center, and they are reportedly willing to part ways with rising star guard Austin Reaves to get there.
The Lakers will reportedly only trade away Austin Reaves if it is for a star big man, per Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.
"[Austin Reaves is] not viewed as 'untradeable' because almost no one in the NBA is untradeable. But if the Lakers are going to trade him for a center, they’re going to want one that is foundationally important — a build-around type and not a fill-in toward the obvious need they have at center (and will need to address in other ways)," Woike wrote.
There are not many elite big men on the market, but if they are looking for a star to put alongside Doncic and James, they could look within the division.
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis could be on the market this offseason with new general manager Scott Perry leading the franchise, and the Lakers could be a potential buyer for the three-time All-Star. In this blockbuster trade idea, the Kings send Sabonis to the Lakers for Reaves and a handful of valuable assets.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Domantas Sabonis, Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2031 unprotected first-round pick
In this deal, the Kings walk away with the 26-year-old Lakers guard, who took his game to the next level this season. In his fourth year, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 46.0/37.7/87.7 shooting splits.
Along with Reaves, the Kings would receive two valuable wing defenders in Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith. New GM Scott Perry has made it a priority to add length and athleticism on the perimeter this offseason, and this trade would give him that, along with a valuable playmaker in Reaves.
Sabonis may not be the exact center the Lakers are looking for, but the two-time All-NBA big man is a proven star in this league and could be a great piece alongside Doncic and James. This season, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game with 59.0/41.7/75.4 shooting splits.
James is entering his 23rd year in the NBA, and Doncic cannot do everything on offense, so having a big man who can be a playmaker and an interior presence could be ideal.
Of course, a trade like this would likely be much more complicated with some rotating pieces, but a deal centered around a Sabonis-for-Reaves swap could benefit both sides enough to warrant an in-division trade.