Kings Stars Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis Receive Injury Updates

The Sacramento Kings have already lost three consecutive games and seven of their last eight, and now the team will have to play without another starter. Star center Domantas Sabonis has missed Sacramento's last 12 games with a partial meniscus tear, and Zach LaVine is now set to join him on the sideline.

LaVine left Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves early after injuring his ankle, and the Kings have confirmed that the two-time All-Star guard suffered a moderate left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in a week.

Zach LaVine suffered a moderate left ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in one week. Domantas Sabonis has an illness and is not at practice today. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 16, 2025

Kings are now down two starters

With LaVine out for a week, he is set to miss at least the Kings' next three games, which include two matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers and one against the Houston Rockets. With Sabonis' expected return date still unknown, the Kings could potentially be down two starters for the next few games.

This season, LaVine has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. There is no doubt that LaVine is still a premier offensive talent in this league, but his output has certainly been concerning at times.

It will be intriguing to see how the Kings perform without LaVine in the lineup, as many fans have grown to believe that he is a negative contributor on the team. With trade rumors swirling and LaVine's future in Sacramento in doubt, there is the slight possibility that LaVine has even played his last game with the Kings.

Sabonis could return soon

On the bright side, the Kings might not be down two starters for too long. Sabonis is expected to be re-evaluated in the next few days, potentially setting up his return to action while LaVine is sidelined.

According to a league source, Kings center Domantas Sabonis is set to be re-evaluated in the coming days. He is a month into a 3-4 week re-evaluation window. The initial MRI was conducted on Nov. 16. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) December 16, 2025

Sabonis was initially given a three-to-four-week re-evaluation window, and it has been exactly a month since he was first given that timeline. In his 12-game absence, the Kings are just 3-9, and with backup center Drew Eubanks now injured as well, the Kings could desperately use him back on the floor.

Of course, these injuries are not all bad, as Sabonis' absence has given rookie center Maxime Raynaud the opportunity to shine. Now, will LaVine's injury open the door for rookie guard Nique Clifford?

At this point in the season, the Kings are not in much of a position to compete, regardless of who is on the floor, so getting the most out of their young guys to allow them to grow and improve is ideal.

Recommended Articles