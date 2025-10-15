NBA World Reacts to Russell Westbrook Signing With Sacramento Kings
After months of rumors about "mutual interest" between the two sides, the Sacramento Kings have finally agreed to a deal with legendary point guard Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook, 36, has cemented himself as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and by signing with the Kings, he likely becomes the best player to ever come through the franchise. Of course, he is far from the MVP superstar he used to be, as he was once averaging a 30-point triple-double, but it is an exciting signing for the struggling franchise.
There is some rightful concern about how Westbrook will fit with the Kings, but let's face it: The Kings are far from competing in the loaded Western Conference anyway, so they might as well provide some fan service while they are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.
While this move is not a shock at all, as Westbrook seemed to be out of options before signing with the Kings, fans across the league stormed to social media to react to the big-name signing.
NBA World Reacts
"Kings loading up for a 2019 NBA Finals run," one fan joked about Sacramento's veteran core.
"The Kings have an overload of guards. It wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s another roster move coming for Sacramento," one analyst reacted to the move.
The Kings have an abundance of guards, and the Westbrook signing obviously does not help that. The franchise was reportedly shopping Malik Monk and Devin Carter throughout the offseason, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to complete one of those deals to help with their logjam.
"Kings will be fun to watch. .500 play-in team if healthy," one fan honestly stated.
"Kings aren't serious about basketball games lmao," another fan reacted.
"The Kings might have created the greatest 11 seed of all time," another fan brutally responded.
The Kings are certainly catching plenty of flak for the move, as they could have used their final roster spot to sign a much-needed wing or big man, but the opted to go with the veteran point guard.
"The team with Dennis Schroder, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, Dominque Clifford just added another guard to their already logjam of guards. How about signing a signing a wing? Ya know with Keegan missing time wing depth would’ve been nice," one fan posted.
"Literally no one outside LaVine can shoot a single three pointer," another fan said about the addition.
"Well this is gona be fun lol. I can say the kings have a lot of trade assets for the trade deadline," one fan said.
Not every fan showed the negative light of things, however, with one fan posting, "Hell yeah. NBA is a better place with Russell Westbrook in it."
"great add to mentor the young guys, and light a competitive fire in the locker room," another fan posted. "still produces at a high level. experienced. leader. you’re seeing the culture start to shift."
The Kings have certainly posed plenty of questions about their roster construction, and time will tell if any of them are answered, but it is hard to imagine that Westbrook will be a non-factor in their new-look lineup.
Westbrook brings plenty of intangibles to the table, and at the least, he is an incredible locker room presence to have. It will be interesting to see if the Kings have any follow-up moves for this, but for now, Westbrook is finally a King after months of waiting for his opportunity.