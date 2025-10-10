Russell Westbrook Holding Onto NBA Hopes With New Kings Report
The Sacramento Kings have been linked to former NBA MVP point guard Russell Westbrook for most of the 2025 offseason, but with their second preseason game set for Friday night, the future Hall of Famer remains on the open market. This has been shocking for many to see Westbrook unsigned for this long, but is there still some optimism for him to find a new home?
Westbrook, 36, has recently been linked to an international move, as Carmichael Dave recently reported that he has a lucrative offer from a Chinese team.
"I heard something from someone I trust enough not to blow off what they said. He may have an offer in China for about half a season, and it’s damn near quadruple what the Kings could offer him,"Carmichael Dave said on Thursday.
Despite this recent report about a lucrative offer from China and Westbrook showing no signs of signing with an NBA team, there is still hope that he will be staying in the league.
Kings still showing interest in Westbrook
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday that there is still strong mutual interest between Westbrook and the Kings.
"I'm told there is strong mutual interest between Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings," Charania said on NBA Today.
"The Kings have a need for a reserve point guard. They were 29th in bench points [and] 29th in bench assists last season. Russell Westbrook helps with that, and he's got relationships across that organization. Domantas Sabonis, he's close with, he played with him. He played with Dennis Schröder as well. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, they have LA ties."
The Kings still have an open roster spot after waiving Terence Davis a couple of weeks ago, and with the regular season quickly approaching, they would be better off adding Westbrook sooner rather than later.
Charania also laid out how Westbrook respects both Kings general manager Scott Perry and assistant general manager BJ Armstrong. At this point in his free agency, it would be a shock if Westbrook signed with any team besides the Kings, as they seem to be the only NBA franchise with interest in the legendary guard.
Westbrook is certainly a polarizing player and has caught plenty of flak throughout his career, but he would be a strong addition in Sacramento and immediately become one of the biggest names to ever come through the organization. It will be interesting to see where this "mutual interest" goes, but the odds certainly seem to be in favor of the two sides striking a deal.