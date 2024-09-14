NBA Writer Gives a Reason To Love and Hate Kings Offseason
The Sacramento Kings have finally given NBA outlets a reason to talk about them heading into the 2024-25 season, as the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan has been the talk of the league.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes outlined reasons to love and hate Sacramento's 2024 offseason, with the DeRozan sign-and-trade unsurprisingly being the focus.
Hughes' reason to love the Kings' offseason is for "the DeMar DeRozan trade's upside," claiming that his superstar-caliber offensive game could take Sacramento back to being one of the top offenses in the NBA.
DeRozan, 35, has averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game over the last 11 seasons since his first All-Star appearance. His consistent dominance and elite offensive bag have propelled him into being one of the league's top wings for a decade.
Adding an all-world talent like DeRozan to Sacramento's system looks amazing on paper, as the star should have no trouble fitting in next to the star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
The trouble that some people have with the DeRozan sign-and-trade is the possibility that the experiment is a complete failure for the Kings. Hughes' reason to hate Sacramento's offseason is "the DeMar DeRozan trade's downside."
What if DeRozan's game steeply declines in his age-35 season? What if the fit between him, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis isn't clean? What if the addition of DeRozan costs the Kings more on defense than it gains them on offense?- Grant Hughes, B/R
These are all legitimate concerns that show how adding DeRozan, while a clear value play that could pay off handsomely, isn't without its risks. The Kings are more talented with DeRozan than without, but it's not certain the whole will equal the sum of the parts.
There are some legitimate concerns with the addition of DeRozan, but none that should be taken very seriously. The Kings posted one of the league's top defenses with their starting lineup of Fox, Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Sabonis. Now, the Kings replace Barnes with DeRozan, who is similar defensively but tremendously better on offense.
While DeRozan is aging, the six-time All-Star has shown no signs of slowing down. It is harsh to assume he will fall off as soon as he arrives in Sacramento, and he is exactly what the Kings needed on the offensive side of the ball.
It is fair to think about the negatives that come with acquiring DeRozan, but it is certainly not a reason to "hate" Sacramento's 2024 offseason by any means.
