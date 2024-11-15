NBA Writer Maps Out the Sacramento Kings ‘Dream’ Trade Target
The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 season 7-5, winning seven of their last ten to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture early in the year.
The Kings have put forward one of the best offenses in the NBA, carried by the star trio of De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento looks vastly improved on both ends of the court from last season, but still room to grow.
Sacramento's bench unit has been lackluster this season, as they are in desperate need of some wing depth. If the Kings want to improve their bench at this point of the season, they must look toward the trade market.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes mapped out Sacramento's "dream trade target," suggesting in an ideal world they would target Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. on the market.
"The Sacramento Kings are short on two-way threats who don't need the ball to impact the game. That's a pretty good description of Jones, who landed with the LA Clippers after playing a major role for Mavericks team that reached last year's Finals. His length and athleticism would fit perfectly in what used to be (and could be again) a very dangerous transition attack in Sacramento.
A rangy defender who's shown the ability to hit open threes on the catch, Jones would bring valuable dimensions the Kings don't currently have." -- Grant Hughes, B/R
Jones, 27, arrived in LA this offseason after playing a key role in the Dallas Mavericks' Western Conference Finals run. The uber-athletic 6-foot-5 wing is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals through 12 games this season, shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from deep.
DJJ makes his biggest impact on the defensive end, playing a key role in the Clippers' path to becoming a top-ten defense in the NBA. Jones is very valuable for this LA franchise, starting in each of his 12 appearances this season, so the Kings would likely have to cough up some extra assets to pry him away.
If the Kings could get Jones for a reasonable price, he is certainly the ideal trade target to uplift Sacramento's bench.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!