NBA Writer Predicts Kings Record Following Schedule Release
The Sacramento Kings undoubtedly improved this offseason, highlighted by the acquisition of six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. While the Kings suffered a couple of casualties to bring in DeRozan, bolstering one of the league's most talented offenses with one of the best-scoring wings the game has ever seen is an elite move.
With the release of the 2024-25 NBA schedule, many fans have discussed the possibilities of the Kings this season. They have certainly improved talent-wise following last season, but how far will that take them?
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report predicted every team's record for next season, handing the Kings a disappointing 44-38.
After 16 playoff-less years, the Kings won 48 games and secured the third seed in the Western Conference in the 2022-23 season. Then, Sacramento followed it up with 46 wins and again found themselves outside of the playoff picture.
Another two-win decrease would certainly be seen as a disappointing year, especially considering a 44-win season will likely not earn a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive West.
Bailey notes that Sacramento's talent is there between De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, and DeMar DeRozan, but in a tough Western Conference, they could still see a slide next season.
During their 46-win 2023-24 season, the Kings lost many inexcusable games, and the addition of a veteran star like DeRozan should certainly cut down those poor losses to an extent.
The trio of DeRozan, Fox, and Sabonis will certainly give opposing defenses some problems, but the defensive versatility of Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray will be the deciding factor for Sacramento.
The Kings have put together a roster that is built to win 50 games, but time will tell how far they will go.
