NBA Writer Reveals Kings’ Biggest Training Camp Storyline
The Sacramento Kings made headlines in the 2024 offseason, so their major storyline heading into training camp is fairly obvious.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley revealed his thoughts on the Kings' most prominent storyline: DeMar DeRozan's fit in Sacramento.
[The acquisition of DeRozan] should be a big boost to their morale and point production, though there are some spacing concerns surrounding DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, since they all do their best work as inside-the-arc scorers.- Zach Buckley, B/R
DeRozan is noted as one of this generation's most prolific offensive players, with his mid-range game at a Hall of Fame level. The six-time All-Star shoots 29.6 percent from beyond the arc throughout his career but has made a living as an isolation scorer and improved playmaker.
While Fox and Sabonis are not known for their long-range scoring either, the trio will undoubtedly be dangerous. Fox is an improved jump shooter, knocking down 36.9 percent of his attempts from deep last season. Sabonis' outside shot is practically non-existent, but his work as a playmaker and interior scorer does not go unnoticed.
It's tempting to bet on the talent anyway, and it helps that all three are willing and able passers. This could be one of the better ball-moving trios around, and it should typically be surrounded by reliable catch-and-shoot marksmen. This could help the Kings get their offense humming again.- Zach Buckley, B/R
The Kings have built a well-rounded roster heading into the 2024-25 season, even outside the All-Star trio. Surrounding Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis with guys like Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Kevin Huerter, and Keegan Murray should be a squad that other franchises fear when they see Sacramento on their schedule.
It is fair to question DeRozan's fit in the Kings' lineup, but their defensive improvements toward the end of the 2023-24 season are a great sign that Sacramento is gearing up to be dangerous on both sides of the ball.
