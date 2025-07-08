New Kings Player Shares Heartfelt Victor Wembanyama Story
The Sacramento Kings have been in desperate need of a spark through their recent struggles, and after missing the 2025 playoffs, many were ready to see what new general manager Scott Perry had in store for the offseason.
The Kings went into the 2025 NBA Draft on a mission, trading into the first round to select Nique Clifford, then getting one of the steals of the class in Maxime Raynaud in the second round.
Both incoming rookies are expected to be legitimate game-changers for the Kings, especially as they learn behind a core group of experienced veterans. However, Raynaud received some advice from an NBA superstar who is not a member of the Kings.
Ahead of NBA Summer League action, Raynaud shared a story of how San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama called him on draft night to give him some heartfelt advice.
"We FaceTimed on draft night. I mean, he wanted to remind me that this is just a start," Raynaud told NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan. "Like, you need to keep working, obviously. But then at the same time, he really told me to enjoy [it] because this is also my experience and my journey. And there's no better way to find out how it goes than to be thrown into the fire, really. So, yeah, he was doing that. He’s a special guy."
Of course, Raynaud and Wembanyama have the French connection, but it would be very special if the Spurs superstar takes the new Kings big man under his wing in a way. Wembanyama, 21, may be entering just his third year in the NBA, but there are very few players in the league whom it would be better to learn from.
Wembanyama and Raynaud are similar players, in a particular way, as big men who can move like guards. Of course, nobody expects Raynaud to even be a fraction of the player that Wembanyama is turning out to be, but the 7-foot-1 skilled big man can certainly make his own mark in the league.
In his senior year at Stanford, Raynaud averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game with 46.7/34.7/77.0 shooting splits. For a player of his size, Raynaud is an incredible prospect and should be a great fit for the Kings in need of more frontcourt help.
Even though Raynaud is older than Wembanyama, the rookie big man could undoubtedly use the Spurs superstar as a mentor.