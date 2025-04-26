New Report on Doug Christie's Future With the Kings
The Sacramento Kings shocked many when they fired head coach Mike Brown just 31 games into the 2024-25 campaign, replacing him with interim Doug Christie for the rest of the season.
In the 2022-23 season, Brown won the NBA Coach of the Year award while leading the Kings to a 48-win season and breaking a 16-year playoff drought, but was forced out of Sacramento just two seasons later.
Christie, a former All-Defensive Team star with the Kings as a player, stepped into the interim head coaching role with confidence. In 51 games leading the way, Christie led the Kings to a 27-24 record, helping them get into the play-in tournament, even though they fell short of a playoff spot.
All things considered, Christie did a fine job as Sacramento's interim coach, but things were not great. Now, the Kings have brought in new general manager Scott Perry, and Christie's future with the Kings is very uncertain, but there is some hope for him.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported a new update on Christie's uncertain future as the Kings' head coach, even though he has the support from his team.
"The greatest question surrounding the Kings revolves around interim head coach Doug Christie, who has made it clear he wants to remain in Sacramento. However, Perry and the Kings have yet to commit to Christie...
"Whispers surrounding the Kings point in the direction of Christie being backed by his players, sources said. Although the locker room and players want Christie to remain the head coach, Perry seems to have other ideas.
"During his introductory press conference in Sacramento, Perry made it clear that while he had met with Christie, he planned on meeting with and discussing the head coach opening with others around the league before coming to a conclusion. Many are already wondering if Perry has a lead candidate in mind and will keep Christie waiting as a backup plan."
The Kings players made it clear that they enjoyed Christie for being more of a "player's coach," but is he the best option for a franchise trying to compete? It would not be much of a surprise if Scott Perry looks to go in another direction, but losing the locker room in your first move as general manager would not be a good look.
In his introductory press conference, Perry talked about the head coaching search, hoping to come to a decision soon.
“My phone has incessantly rang for interest in this [head coaching] job, so I want to have a few more conversations about the job,” Perry said. “And hopefully I can come to some sort of resolution within the next week or so.”
Perry's first decision as general manager will seemingly be the future of the head coaching position, but the new GM seems to be trustworthy enough to make the right call. Of course, it was great to see Christie as the head coach of his former team, even with an interim tag, but it might be time to move on.