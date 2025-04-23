New Kings GM Gets Honest About Head Coaching Search
Once again, the Sacramento Kings are undergoing a regime change. Just hours after the team parted ways with Monte McNair, the architect of the Beam Team that ended the Kings’ record-long playoff drought, Sacramento hired Scott Perry. Perry, a longtime NBA executive, was formally introduced on Wednesday.
Perry’s previous stint in Sacramento clearly played a role in the quick hire, noting that “things can come together quickly” when people have prior relationships and stay in touch.
Perry’s opening statement included noting that his main goal is to build a “sustainable winner.” While this should always be the goal, the actual result has long evaded Sacramento. The team has enjoyed a winning record in just ten of their 40 seasons they have been in Sacramento.
This limited success can be attributed to exactly two eras - the first being the 2000s, during Rick Adelman’s tenure as head coach, and the second being the most recent regime led by McNair and Mike Brown.
The head coaching vacancy is obviously at or near the top of Perry’s to-do list. When asked about his timeline for filling the position, he said he would have an announcement regarding the head coaching position in the next week or so.
“My phone has incessantly rang for interest in this [head coaching] job, so I want to have a few more conversations about the job,” Perry said. “And hopefully I can come to some sort of resolution within the next week or so.”
Importantly, Perry said that he has already had several conversations with interim coach Doug Christie several times. Christie was one of the first people Perry met with after arriving in Sacramento this week. As previously noted, Christie is the current frontrunner to earn the head coaching position.
In terms of roster construction, it appears that Perry is well aware of what Sacramento has lacked for years - length and athleticism. Perry acknowledged that he is still learning the roster, but noted the “obvious need” for a point guard in addition to the roster-wide need to get longer and more athletic.
Importantly, Perry appears to realize the need for a team identity - something that the team seemed to lack after the trade deadline. Perry aptly noted that “[a]ny successful pro sports organization… has to have an identity. And that’s one thing that I don’t see here yet but that’s what I’m all about.”
Perry hits the nail on the head here. There is certainly talent on the roster, but its cohesion left much to be desired.
What will obviously be a key variable in determining Perry’s ultimate success is the autonomy with which he is allowed to operate. Sacramento has repeatedly experienced disjointment between levels in the organization, with the previous playoff drought plagued by impatience and attempts to put Band-Aids over larger wounds.
Perry emphasized that the only “mandate” on him is, as he mentioned before, to build a sustainable winner. To be clear, he noted there is no playoff mandate at this time. His job is to “enhance what is here” and properly build the roster for long-term success. This was followed by some hedging language when addressing whether he has sole decision-making power and how much input ownership will have on the moves they make.
The mantra that will guide the new front office, Perry said, is “diversity of thought, with unity of purpose.”
It will be interesting to see how Perry fills out his front office to foster his desired diversity of thought. His priorities and timing will be worth monitoring, considering the quick timeline he mentioned regarding his head coaching search and ultimate decision. Expect plenty of changes from Perry and Co. this offseason, beginning with the head coaching position.