New Report on Kings' Interest in Russell Westbrook
The Sacramento Kings got their first win in Summer League last night, taking down the Orlando Magic 84-81, and while the team looked generally impressive, the offseason rumor mill continues to chug along.
While the rumors around a possible sign and trade for Jonathan Kuminga have dwindled, the Kings' connection to Russell Westbrook continues to gain traction.
Sam Amick joined Sactown Sports 1140 and reported that there is still interest in the Kings to bring in the former MVP guard.
"The sense I had gotten was that the Kings and Scott (Perry) have a lot of affinity for Russ, without question," Amick stated.
"But the backcourt is already pretty crowded, and there was concern about making it even worse."
Amick continued, "I’ve certainly been leaning in the direction of thinking that’s not going to happen. Nothing has changed roster-wise to alter the logjam that a move like that would create."
The Kings are in an unfortunate position where they have a surplus of guards, but none other than newly acquired Dennis Schröder that are true point guards.
Malik Monk helmed the lead guard position at times last year, but it appears that he's better suited as a shooting guard going forward, something he said himself during his exit interviews last season.
Devin Carter has gotten some buzz about transitioning more to the point guard role in Summer League, but he had a very rough game last night against the Magic. It was just one game, but when there are just four Summer League games total (with the possibility of more in a championship run), every game weighs heavy.
Throw in Zach LaVine and Keon Ellis, and the Kings have what looks like four shooting guards and one point guard in Schröder.
On last night's Kings and Magic broadcast, Scott Perry once again brought up how important he views the point guard position. It's possible the Kings are waiting to take inventory on if they have a possible backup point guard in either Carter or rookie Nique Clifford, who they have hope can man the position.
While Carter had a difficult game, Clifford looked great in his debut. He took some time to get going, but he looked poised in multiple facets of the game, including as a distributor.
But in the end, no one on the roster brings what Russell Westbrook would bring to the Kings. It's not only his position at point guard, but also how Westbrook plays. He plays hard and seems to play the style that both Perry and Doug Christie are looking to implement next season.
Bringing in Westbrook would be a stop-gap move, maybe even more so than Schröder, but it's possible his impact in a year or two would have long-lasting effects on the organization. Perry seems set on quickly changing the culture in Sacramento and building an identity, and a year of Russell Westbrook on the team could certainly help with that quick transition.