New Report on Kings Legend Spending More Time With Team
The Sacramento Kings season has been filled with ups, downs, and changes from left to right. From trading their star player in De'Aaron Fox and bringing in Zach LaVine, firing Head Coach Mike Brown and losing a lead Assistant Coach in Luke Loucks, and seeing Assistant General Manager Wes Wilcox leave for the University of Utah.
Change has been constant in Sacramento this season, and with all of that change, a notable Sacramento figure has been seen spending more time around the team of late.
The Athletic's Sam Amick joined Sactown Sports 1140 this morning and when asked about a possible regime change in the offseason, noted the increased appearance of Vlade Divac. "Everything old might be new again. Vlade Divac has been around a lot more lately, and that's a talking point in league circles," Amick stated.
When Sactown Sports Carmichael Dave asked Amick if there was a possibility that we might see Divac rejoin the Kings front office, Amick responded that it was talked about at least briefly among Sacramento's leadership. "Yes there was chatter, but there's a big leap from chatter to reality."
Divac spent six seasons in Sacramento as a player and six as the General Manager, from 2014-15 through the 2019-20 season. In that span, the Kings had a record of 171-254 (.402) and fell in the middle of the oft-discussed playoff drought.
Divac's most notable moves as GM were drafting De'Aaron Fox and passing on Luka Dončić for Marvin Bagley III.
Divac spending time around the front office is nothing new, and he's under contract in an advisory role with the team as a "Kings ambassador." He has a great relationship with Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and even after his tenure as GM, would attend games.
This upcoming offseason is going to be a big one for Sacramento. It's unknown if they'll retain current GM Monte McNair or move on from the recent executive of the year. If they do choose to go that route, the prospect of Divac running the team again would likely cause mixed reactions in Sacramento.
However, he has a connection with current interim head coach Doug Christie that ties everything together even more. If the Kings are looking for a GM who is comfortable handing the coaching reigns over to Christie full time, Divac might just be the person to get the job.
