New Report on Kings' Trade Interest in Celtics Champion
Ahead of last season's NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings parted ways with star point guard De'Aaron Fox, sending him to the San Antonio Spurs. In doing so, the Kings no longer had a true point guard to run the offense, and it drastically showed toward the end of the season.
The Kings are now into the 2025 offseason after losing in the play-in tournament, and their first order of business was hiring new general manager Scott Perry.
Perry has made it clear that the team needs to add a point guard this offseason, admitting that there will be some changes made.
"It's no secret that we need a true point guard with this current mixture of talent on the roster," Perry said. "And there's also no secret, in my opinion, that we need more length and athleticism along the frontline if we want to enhance this current group here."
This year's free agency class is not the best, especially in the point guard department, so the Kings may have to turn to the trade market to find their answer.
A new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reveals the Kings are targeting Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.
"Jrue Holiday is a veteran player the Sacramento Kings have interest in, sources said. Whether or not Holiday is made available in trade talks by Boston is the ultimate question. New GM Scott Perry has made it clear his team needs a true point guard, and he was always a fan of Holiday when he worked with the New York Knicks. Perry wanted to explore the possibility of adding Holiday in New York before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, sources said."
Holiday, 34, averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season with the Celtics, coming off a championship with the team last year. Holiday is a two-time NBA champion and has been one of the best backcourt defenders in the league for a decade, and could be the veteran point guard Sacramento is looking for.
Holiday is well past his prime at this point, but he could undoubtedly make a big impact on both ends of the floor for Sacramento if they traded for him.
There is a great chance that the Kings trade for a point guard this offseason, and Holiday would cost much less than someone like Trae Young, LaMelo Ball, or Ja Morant. If the Kings have the opportunity to get a veteran, championship-caliber point guard this offseason, there is no reason why Scott Perry would not jump on it.