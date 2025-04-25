New Sacramento Kings GM Reveals Team's Biggest Need
The Sacramento Kings are in the process of a potential overhaul, starting with the general manager position. Almost immediately after ending their season with a play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Kings decided to part ways with general manager Monte McNair. Then, 12 hours later, the Kings had already found their new guy.
The Kings hired longtime NBA executive Scott Perry to come in as their new general manager, an exciting hire that has the potential to legitimately fix the disastrous Sacramento organization.
The Kings have made just one playoff appearance in the last 19 years, and it is no secret that major changes were needed. Now, heading into an eventful offseason, Perry has a lot on his plate.
Perry has already addressed some of the major roster holes the Kings have, as he mentioned the need for more length and athleticism, along with point guard help, in his introductory press conference. In a new interview with The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross on Sactown Sports 1140, Perry hammered that idea further.
"I'm in the early assessment phase. Obviously this roster, I believe there is talent here," Perry said. "It's no secret that we need a true point guard with this current mixture of talent on the roster. And there's also no secret, in my opinion, that we need more length and athleticism along the frontline if we want to enhance this current group here."
The Kings' need for a point guard is a new issue that came to life at February's trade deadline. For years, the Kings had their franchise point guard in De'Aaron Fox, and even drafted another franchise point guard in Tyrese Haliburton before trading him to the Indiana Pacers. Now, the Kings are stuck with neither.
Sacramento's lack of a true point guard was apparent down the stretch of the 2024-25 regular season, as they had one of the best shot-creating duos in the NBA with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but nobody to properly run an offense.
Of course, Kings guard Malik Monk attempted to step up as a point guard, but it did not go as well as many would have hoped. Monk is not a true point guard, and never has been in the NBA, so the franchise putting that weight on him after trading away Fox was far too much.
If the Kings can acquire a true point guard to pair next to Monk in the backcourt, rather than have him run the offense, it would be a much better system.
If Perry comes in and adds a legitimate, starting-caliber point guard this offseason, alongside the necessary athleticism and length that he is looking for, the Kings could be a threat in the Western Conference. Until Perry actually makes those moves, however, Kings fans are left in doubt about what this team is capable of.