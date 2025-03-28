New Report on Potential Domantas Sabonis Trade
The Sacramento Kings are 36-37 on the season with just nine games left until the playoffs, sitting just one game ahead of the 11th-place Phoenix Suns as they inch closer to slipping out of the play-in tournament altogether.
The Kings have lost eight of their last 11 games and are crumbling at the worst possible time, as a busy offseason could be ahead of them. Of course, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown and traded away star point guard De'Aaron Fox, putting question marks around the direction of the franchise.
The uncertainty could lead to more changes over the summer and into next season, with another star player potentially hitting the trade market.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that Domantas Sabonis could potentially request a trade if the Kings are not heading in a clear direction.
"Many around the league are preparing for the possibility of the Kings becoming big sellers ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline next February, which would likely result in Sabonis requesting a trade should a clear direction not present itself."
This is the second recent report of Sabonis potentially hitting the trade market as Sacramento's future continues to get cloudier. The Kings have put themselves in an odd position, despite having immense talent on the roster, and their future is not as bright as many would hope.
Sabonis is averaging 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season while shooting 59.1% from the field and 40.1% from deep, having a stellar 2024-25 campaign. Still, Sabonis' trade value is hard to gauge because it is unlikely that any other team values Sabonis as much as the Kings do.
