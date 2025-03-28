Inside The Kings

New Report on Potential Domantas Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings could reportedly look to trade Domantas Sabonis.

Logan Struck

Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) smiles after a timeout against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) smiles after a timeout against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings are 36-37 on the season with just nine games left until the playoffs, sitting just one game ahead of the 11th-place Phoenix Suns as they inch closer to slipping out of the play-in tournament altogether.

The Kings have lost eight of their last 11 games and are crumbling at the worst possible time, as a busy offseason could be ahead of them. Of course, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown and traded away star point guard De'Aaron Fox, putting question marks around the direction of the franchise.

The uncertainty could lead to more changes over the summer and into next season, with another star player potentially hitting the trade market.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11)
Mar 17, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that Domantas Sabonis could potentially request a trade if the Kings are not heading in a clear direction.

"Many around the league are preparing for the possibility of the Kings becoming big sellers ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline next February, which would likely result in Sabonis requesting a trade should a clear direction not present itself."

This is the second recent report of Sabonis potentially hitting the trade market as Sacramento's future continues to get cloudier. The Kings have put themselves in an odd position, despite having immense talent on the roster, and their future is not as bright as many would hope.

Sabonis is averaging 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season while shooting 59.1% from the field and 40.1% from deep, having a stellar 2024-25 campaign. Still, Sabonis' trade value is hard to gauge because it is unlikely that any other team values Sabonis as much as the Kings do.

Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News