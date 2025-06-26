New Report on Potential Kings, Jonathan Kuminga Trade
The Sacramento Kings made some noise last night, trading back into the first-round of the NBA draft in order to snag Nique Clifford from Colorado State with the 24th overall pick, but the rumor mill is still heating up in Sacramento.
As Scott Perry and the Kings continue to search for their next move, they've been connected to another big name that could be on the move this offseason; Jonathan Kuminga.
Sam Amick, from The Athletic, dropped a note in his latest article that the Kings have interest in bringing in Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors. He mentioned that he doesn't think the young forward will necessarily end up on the Kings, but that it does show a sign at what Perry and the front office is trying to accomplish this offseason.
Amick joined The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross this morning, and explained more on what Perry is working on for the Kings. "Scott Perry is really trying to turn over a whole bunch of rocks right now. That's a young, dynamic player that he, to some degree, seems to have envisioned as a possible good fit for this group."
Kuminga is not only a young, talented player, but he also plays both wing positions, which has become one of the most valuable positions in basketball over the last few years, and something the Kings always need more of.
The 6-foot-8, 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45.5% shooting from the field and 30.5% from three last season. He may not be the best shooter, but he excels at getting to and finishing at the rim, shooting 71.6% in the restricted area last season.
If the Kings were to trade for Kuminga, he would instantly become Sacramento's youngest player, even younger than newly drafted Nique Clifford. Like Amick said, it shows that the Kings are going after young, dynamic players with potential this offseason.
And potential is likely what is going to get Kuminga paid. During his time in Golden State, he's taken a backseat to Stephen Curry and the other stars, but he appears to be ready to step into a bigger role and prove that he's capable of being a star.
The Kings have stars on their roster as currently constructed, but they don't have a clear #1. Zach LaVine has the scoring ability to fit that role, but hasn't shown the aggressiveness to take the lead role on a team, and Domantas Sabonis does a lot on the court, but he doesn't have the score-first mentality that the Kings need.
Kuminga could theoretically come to Sacramento and run the show on offense. With surrounding players in Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, and Nique Clifford, Sacramento is quietly putting together a roster of Swiss Army knife players who can surround stars. While it may not be likely that they make the move for Kuminga specifically, it's a good sign that Perry is looking in the right direction for this roster. Now we just have to wait and see which path he takes.