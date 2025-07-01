New Report on Potential Malik Monk Trade
The Sacramento Kings kicked off 2025 free agency with an expected move, reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent point guard Dennis Schroder. The 12-year veteran point guard has been heavily linked to the Kings in recent weeks, and The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the deal has been done, as expected.
"Dennis Schröder will agree to sign with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell [The Athletic]," Katz posted.
Schroder is not the most popular signing in Sacramento, with much of the fanbase split on how productive the 31-year-old will be on the tenth team of his career, and fourth since the start of the 2024-25 season.
However, a new report could make fans even more upset about the addition. NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that the Kings are potentially sending Malik Monk to the Detroit Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade for Dennis Schroder.
"An emerging option for the Pistons, sources say, is Detroit trading for Kings guard Malik Monk. Sounds like there’s a chance this deal, if agreed to, could turn into a sign-and-trade that brings Dennis Schroder to Sacramento," Fischer posted.
Since no details or further reports have been released about the Schroder signing for Sacramento, many assumed that it meant more was coming with the deal. Still, a Monk trade to Detroit is certainly not what people wanted, especially if it is a one-for-one deal for Schroder.
Schroder averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season with three different teams, and Monk's value should be much higher than Schroder's. If the Pistons get away with a Schroder-for-Monk deal, then Kings fans may never be able to forgive new general manager Scott Perry and the Kings' disappointing front office.
Of course, a handful of the fan base is ready to part ways with Monk at this point, but only if the franchise gets a good return in exchange for the electric 27-year-old guard.