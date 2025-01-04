New Report on Sacramento Kings' Pursuit of Brooklyn Nets Star
While the Sacramento Kings are riding high on a three-game winning streak, it appears roster changes are still expected in the form of a trade. The team has been actively engaging with teams around the league, looking specifically for bench reinforcements and forward depth. Per reports, a trade may be increasingly imminent.
One of the team's long-rumored targets, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, could be on his way to Sacramento before February’s trade deadline, according to reports. The Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder are in “hot pursuit” of the 28-year-old versatile forward, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Marcus Thompson II.
This follows reports from Thursday that the Kings were in “extensive talks” with the Nets over Johnson:
“Specifically, the Kings are known to have had extensive talks with the Brooklyn Nets about small forward Cameron Johnson. There is an internal awareness that the roster needs to be improved, and the Johnson pursuit is just one of many avenues the Kings are known to be exploring.” – Sam Amick, The Athletic
Cam Johnson is in the midst of a career year, averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists. The sixth-year man out of North Carolina has incredible shooting splits of 49.6/43.6/89.5.
A trade for Johnson would be costly, as the rebuilding Nets would likely demand multiple first-round picks in return for the forward. Also complicating the deal is the injury Johnson suffered in the closing seconds of the Nets 113-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Johnson turned his ankle and was seen leaving the game on crutches. X-rays were negative.
Johnson is listed as a game-time decision for the Nets Saturday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, which is a great sign that he won’t miss extended time.
It will be interesting to see what deals, if any, the Kings and Nets make before February’s trade deadline.
