New Wizards Guard Sends Message to Sacramento Kings After Trade
The Sacramento Kings made three significant moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia. Sacramento traded away five players to bring in those three, including star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
As part of the trade that brought in LaRavia, the Kings sent Colby Jones and Alex Len to the Washington Wizards.
Jones, 22, spent two seasons in Sacramento after they drafted him 34th overall in 2023. The Xavier product played just six minutes per game through 54 career appearances, but always showed potential through his stellar G League play with the Stockton Kings.
Following the trade to the Wizards, Jones took to Instagram to share a message for the Kings to reflect on his two-year tenure.
"Nothing but love Sactown ! Grateful for the opportunity to have been drafted to this organization and for all the lessons I’ve learned during my time here 🙏🏽," Jones posted.
Jones seemed to have been a locker-room favorite, despite his limited on-court opportunities. A few of his Sacramento teammates commented on his farewell post.
"To Gleefinity 💙♾️ My Dawg 💯," Keon Ellis commented.
"Lil bra🤞🏾🤞🏾," Malik Monk replied.
"Catan legend," Jordan Ford said.
"😢❤️," Isaac Jones reacted.
While Jones' time in Sacramento did not go as many would have hoped, the all-around talented guard can hopefully get a better chance to prove himself on a Wizards squad with more opportunities available.
