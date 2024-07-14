Oddsmakers Set Kings Win Total Projection for 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings followed up their 48-win 2022-23 season with 46 wins last year, but the two-win difference took them from the third seed in the Western Conference to a lottery team.
After a 2023-24 season filled with disappointment, the Kings have begun to make up for it with a strong offseason. Sacramento has extended head coach Mike Brown, re-signed Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk, and traded for six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Instead of settling for mediocrity, the Kings are finally making moves to take them to the next level.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the win total projections for each NBA team next season, and they do not seem to agree that the Kings have improved.
Sacramento's win total projection is currently set at 45.5 (Over -125/Under +105), suggesting no improvement from last season. Despite the DeRozan acquisition and likely improvements from young standouts, the Kings are projected to stay stagnant.
The 45.5 win mark is tied for seventh-highest in the Western Conference with Sacramento's kryptonite New Orleans Pelicans.
A core group of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis is good enough to surpass the 50-win mark, and 46 wins should be the absolute floor for this team.
Kings fans should be ecstatic heading into next season, especially if another move is coming this offseason. With so much room for improvement from last season, the Kings cannot settle for another disappointing year.
