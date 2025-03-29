Orlando Magic Expected to Honor Markelle Fultz vs Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are traveling to take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday afternoon, and while there are some playoff implications involved, there is an interesting storyline that not many people are talking about.
Over the 2024 NBA offseason, free agent point guard Markelle Fultz went unsigned, but finally, after the 2025 trade deadline, the Kings gave him a shot. The former first-overall pick spent five seasons with the Magic before making his way to Sacramento, and on Saturday, he will return to Orlando for the first time since.
For his homecoming game, the Magic are reportedly showing a tribute video for Fultz.
"The Magic are giving Kings guard Markelle Fultz a tribute video during a first quarter break in today’s game. Fultz played in 205 games over five years with Orlando," Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman posted.
Fultz had a solid career in Orlando, averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game through five seasons. After a rough go with the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz was able to revive his career in Orlando.
Fultz has appeared in 16 games for the Kings since they signed him, averaging 2.9 points and 1.0 assist in just 8.4 minutes per contest. Of course, Fultz went months without touching an NBA court, so it is taking time for him to find his usual rhythm.
Fultz has had limited opportunity in Sacramento, but certainly deserves some recognition from the Magic organization after he spent five years there. The 26-year-old point guard should certainly earn some on-court opportunity against his former team on Saturday.
