Overreaction or Reality: Kings Back-to-Back Preseason Losses
The Sacramento Kings have dropped two consecutive preseason games to the Golden State Warriors to kick off their 2024-25 campaign, but what does that mean going forward?
Players do not like to lose and fans do not enjoy watching their team lose, but in preseason, most of that gets thrown out the window. This begs the question, is it time to overreact?
To put it into a simple answer: No, take these preseason results with a grain of salt.
In Wednesday's preseason opener, the Kings won the first half 68-66 before head coach Mike Brown pulled the starters for the remainder of the game. In Friday's rematch, Sacramento won the first half 58-55, before Golden State's starters rested in the second half.
The Kings' starters have been phenomenal, with each starter scoring 12+ on Friday and combining for 77 through an average of 26 minutes played each.
Many fans have expressed concern over Sacramento's depth, as the bench unit has crumbled in these preseason games, but this will also improve.
The Kings have been missing some significant bench pieces to begin the preseason and training camp, with Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, Devin Carter, and Jordan McLaughlin all sidelined. Not to mention star sixth man Malik Monk has been away from the team for personal reasons.
While Sacramento's depth is a clear concern, especially at the wing, it will get better as these key pieces return from injury.
The Kings are not in the most competitive form right now, but dropping two preseason games should not worry anybody.
