Pat Bev Reveals the Kings' Biggest X-Factor
This offseason, the Sacramento Kings brought in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to pair with stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, yet their 2024-25 season will undoubtedly rely on their supporting cast.
Recent NBA player and media personality Patrick Beverley took to his Pat Bev Podcast to discuss Sacramento's biggest X-factor, surprising many with his answer.
Kevin Huerter was my first choice as the X-Factor for the Sacramento Kings. You know what you're going to get from [De'Aaron] Fox, [Domantas] Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, even if he hasn't put on a Sacramento jersey yet. [Huerter is] the one person who can put the ball on the floor that can create and that can shoot a three... Hopefully he comes back healthy... He has to [have more confidence] in order for them to be successful.- Patrick Beverley, Pat Bev Podcast
Beverley's take on Huerter is interesting, but he has a point on how valuable Huerter's shooting ability should be in Sacramento. Huerter and Keegan Murray are the only elite shooters on the Kings, but Huerter's disappointing 2023-24 season left fans wanting much more out of him.
Huerter is coming off his second year in Sacramento but saw a five-point per game decrease between his first and second season. Huerter proved to be one of the top shooters in the league in 2022-23, even earning a nod to participate in the 2023 All-Star Three-Point Contest.
If Huerter can have a bounce-back season coming off shoulder surgery that ended his 2023-24 campaign, which many fans are optimistic about it, then his presence could be vital to Sacramento's hopeful postseason run.
With the emergence of Keon Ellis and the re-signing of Malik Monk, Huerter will likely have to adapt to playing a bench role. Regardless, Beverley makes a good point about Huerter playing a significant role in Sacramento's success next season.
