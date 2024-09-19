Inside The Kings

Pat Bev Reveals the Kings' Biggest X-Factor

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley labels Kevin Huerter as the Sacramento Kings' "biggest X-factor."

Logan Struck

Mar 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) jogs up the court after making a three-point basket during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) jogs up the court after making a three-point basket during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

This offseason, the Sacramento Kings brought in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to pair with stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, yet their 2024-25 season will undoubtedly rely on their supporting cast.

Recent NBA player and media personality Patrick Beverley took to his Pat Bev Podcast to discuss Sacramento's biggest X-factor, surprising many with his answer.

Kevin Huerter was my first choice as the X-Factor for the Sacramento Kings. You know what you're going to get from [De'Aaron] Fox, [Domantas] Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, even if he hasn't put on a Sacramento jersey yet. [Huerter is] the one person who can put the ball on the floor that can create and that can shoot a three... Hopefully he comes back healthy... He has to [have more confidence] in order for them to be successful.

Patrick Beverley, Pat Bev Podcast

Beverley's take on Huerter is interesting, but he has a point on how valuable Huerter's shooting ability should be in Sacramento. Huerter and Keegan Murray are the only elite shooters on the Kings, but Huerter's disappointing 2023-24 season left fans wanting much more out of him.

Huerter is coming off his second year in Sacramento but saw a five-point per game decrease between his first and second season. Huerter proved to be one of the top shooters in the league in 2022-23, even earning a nod to participate in the 2023 All-Star Three-Point Contest.

If Huerter can have a bounce-back season coming off shoulder surgery that ended his 2023-24 campaign, which many fans are optimistic about it, then his presence could be vital to Sacramento's hopeful postseason run.

With the emergence of Keon Ellis and the re-signing of Malik Monk, Huerter will likely have to adapt to playing a bench role. Regardless, Beverley makes a good point about Huerter playing a significant role in Sacramento's success next season.

Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Published
Logan Struck

LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News