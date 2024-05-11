Potential Kings Target Expected to Hit Trade Market
The Sacramento Kings have attempted to build their roster around the star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but their 2023 first-round exit and 2024 playoff absence suggest they have not been successful.
With a high-pressure off-season ahead of them, the Kings may look toward the trade market to snag their next star. Many fans have expected 2022 fourth-overall pick Keegan Murray to leap into stardom, but trading for a sure-fire stud this summer could be the best move for Sacramento, even at the expense of Murray.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Brandon Ingram is considered the most likely New Orleans Pelicans player to be traded this off-season, creating a path for Sacramento to swoop in if he hits the market.
Ingram is entering the last year of his contract and is owed $36 million. While the Kings would be taking a risk looking to trade for the Pelicans' star in a contract year, forming a big three of Fox, Ingram, and Sabonis could be the move needed for a Sacramento squad looking to leap.
Ingram, 26, averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game in his worst statistical season since 2018-19. The one-time All-Star spent the past season playing second fiddle to Pelicans' star Zion Williamson but would be in an ideal spot in Sacramento next to elite playmakers Fox and Sabonis.
If the Kings are looking to make a splash this summer, making calls to New Orleans about the availability of Ingram could be the best place to start.
