Potential Sacramento Kings Target Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings have won 10 of their last 11 games, moving up to eighth place in the West with a 22-20 record through 42 games. While their success under interim head coach Doug Christie has been extraordinary, there are still steps to take to become true contenders.
The Kings have stayed oddly stagnant over the past couple of seasons, not learning from their mistakes and not making the correct changes. With De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Keon Ellis all playing at high levels, the Kings need to capitalize on their narrow championship window while they still can.
The Kings have been linked to Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma for a while now, but as February's trade deadline approaches, a deal could be on the table.
Kuzma was asked about the trade rumors surrounding his name, finally speaking on how he feels about all of the whispers ahead of the trade deadline, via The Athletic's Josh Robbins.
"We’ll see how it goes," Kuzma said. "I don’t know. I didn’t think last year was the right time (for a trade) after signing the deal (a four-year contract in 2023). That was kind of more of a last-year thing. I haven’t had conversations (with Wizards management). I haven’t even talked about the deadline, haven’t talked about being traded. So, this is really the first time I’m really talking about it. ...I don’t really look at it, honestly. I mean, as players, you’re always in trade talks."
Kuzma would not be the ideal trade target for Sacramento, and Kings fans would be the first to admit that. The 29-year-old forward is having his worst season as a Wizard, averaging just 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with poor 42.5/25.7/60.6 shooting splits.
At this point, Kuzma seems like a negative asset, but bringing him in as a backup wing would not be the worst-case scenario by any means. Trading for Kuzma would not solve most of Sacramento's problems but could work if acquired at the right price.
