Ranking the Kings Top 5 Needs for the Offseason
After one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, the Sacramento Kings have no shortage of needs this offseason. What will be difficult for new GM Scott Perry is addressing all of the holes on the Kings' roster to compete in the daunting Western Conference.
Unlike in years past, the Kings have multiple starting spots up for grabs. But the needs don't stop there, so let's get into their top five needs for the offseason.
1A. Point Guard
It's no secret that the Sacramento Kings are in need of a point guard. Domantas Sabonis said it during his season exit interview, and Perry brought it up in his introductory press conference.
But it's going to be challenging for the Kings to find anyone nearly as talented as recently traded De'Aaron Fox. The point guard free agent list is limited, and Sacramento doesn't have much money to spend in free agency, leaving their best odds of finding a starting-caliber point guard in the trade market.
But with shooters and scorers manning the other starting positions, the Kings don't need a point guard to come in and always have the ball in his hands. They should be able to get by with someone who can defend and facilitate if they want to prioritize other positions of need.
1B. Starting Wing
The choice between a starting point guard and a second starting wing to pair with Keegan Murray is truly a toss-up. Assuming the Kings and DeMar DeRozan part ways via trade, the Kings will have two starting spots to fill.
Even if DeRozan comes back for a second season, another starting-caliber wing with size would be high on the priority list to help spell Murray's responsibilities.
While finding a point guard is going to be difficult, finding a starting wing could be even more challenging. Not every team in the league needs a point guard, but almost every single team in the NBA is contantly searching for wing talent.
Last season, Murray was the only true wing player until Jake LaRavia was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a formula that was so clearly flawed and something perry will have to address to compete with the size, length, and athleticsm of other teams.
3. Youth
While the first two needs are specific, the third is just a generalization. The Kings need an infusion of youth. Badly.
Their youngest player under contract next season is 23-year-old Devin Carter. Former GM Monte McNair had a penchant to draft older rookies, and that's come back to bite the Kings in the butt. Combining the lack of young players from the draft with the fact that McNair brought in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine has left Sacramento's roster void of young potential.
Whether it be sneaking into the first round of the draft or taking chances on young players in free agency, Perry needs to find young talent that can be developed in-house. It may not be as important as the two needs yet to come, but for long-term success, it's a crucial addition needed for the offseason.
4. Stretch Big
With Trey Lyles hitting free agency, the Kings have yet another glaring hole in their roster at the stretch four position. Having a big who can step out and hit a three is becoming more important every season, and with Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valančiūnas manning the center position, the Kings don't have any bigs who can step out and take threes at a high volume.
It will be interesting to see if Perry brings Lyles back. He had an up-and-down year and shot just 34% from beyond the arc, but it felt like he never found his rhythm with injuries throughout the season. Whether it be Lyles or someone with a similar skillset, the stretch big role will be another role to keep an eye on during the offseason.
5. Depth
And last but not least, general depth. It's a bit of a cop-out option, but we're seeing the importance of depth during the playoffs. The Kings roster is extremely top-heavy with big money contracts in Zach LaVine and Sabonis, so filling out the roster will be a challenge.
Perry should look to bring in as many players as possible who fit the categories above. Ideally, by doing that, the depth of the roster will naturally fill out, but it was evident last year that Sacramento lacked the depth to be able to compete throughout the course of an 82-game season.